Death Toll From Hospital Fire In Russia's Tatarstan Rises To 3 People - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:10 AM

Death Toll From Hospital Fire in Russia's Tatarstan Rises to 3 People - Health Ministry

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The death toll from a fire that hit a hospital in the town of Zelenodolsk, Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, has increased from two to three people, a spokesperson for the regional Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Saturday.

On late Friday, the fire hit a cardiovascular care unit of the hospital in Zelenodolsk.

The blaze has been extinguished, according to the regional emergency services, which added that two people had died and two more had been injured in the incident. Later, the Ministry of Health reported about four hospitalized people: two with burns and two with carbon monoxide poisoning.

"One more person has died, one of those two, who were poisoned with carbon monoxide," the spokesperson said.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

