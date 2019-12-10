UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Hospital Shooting In Czech Republic's Ostrava Up To 6 - Health Minister Adam Vojtech

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:07 PM

Death Toll From Hospital Shooting in Czech Republic's Ostrava Up to 6 - Health Minister Adam Vojtech

The death toll from the hospital shooting in the north-eastern Czech city of Ostrava has climbed to six, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The death toll from the hospital shooting in the north-eastern Czech city of Ostrava has climbed to six, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Tuesday.

"Four people were killed in Ostrava during the shooting.

Two others were seriously injured and died during medical procedures," Vojtech said.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said earlier in the day that an unidentified man had opened fire in a regional hospital in Ostrava. He added that the police were looking for a tall man wearing a red jacket.

The area adjacent to the hospital has been cordoned off.

