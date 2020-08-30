UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Hotel Collapse In China Approaching 30 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:00 AM

Death Toll From Hotel Collapse in China Approaching 30 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The death toll from the collapse of a hotel in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi has gone up to 29, the search and rescue operation is over, the China Press newspaper reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, local emergencies authorities said that 17 people were killed and 28 others were injured when a two-floor hotel came down in the Linfen urban district.

The collapse occurred on Saturday morning. Initial reports put the death toll from the tragic incident at five.

The search and rescue operation completed in the early hours of Sunday. According to the China Press newspaper, the death toll stands at 29, another 28 were wounded (seven of them sustained grave injuries, while 21 others were only lightly injured).

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation; a special commission has been created for the purpose.

