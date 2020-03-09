UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Hotel Collapse In China Rises To 11, 21 People Still Trapped - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

Death Toll From Hotel Collapse in China Rises to 11, 21 People Still Trapped - Reports

The death toll from Saturday's hotel collapse in the eastern Chinese province of Fujian, which housed people who had contact with coronavirus patients, has risen to 11, while 21 people remain trapped under the rubble, the Chinese People's Daily newspaper reported on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The death toll from Saturday's hotel collapse in the eastern Chinese province of Fujian, which housed people who had contact with coronavirus patients, has risen to 11, while 21 people remain trapped under the rubble, the Chinese People's Daily newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, rescuers managed to pull 50 people from under the rubble, 11 of them were found dead as of Monday 2.00 p.m. (06:00 GMT).

The Xinjia Express hotel came down in the city of Quanzhou at around 7:30 p.

m. local time (11:30 GMT) on Saturday. Around 70 people were initially trapped under the debris. The hotel had isolated citizens from areas of the dire coronavirus epidemic, such as Hubei and Wenzhou in Zhejiang. The hotel guests were neither infected nor even suspected to be infected. They were compulsorily quarantined, as they could have potentially been in close contact with the coronavirus patients.

A search-and-rescue operation is underway.

