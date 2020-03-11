UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Hotel Collapse In China Rises To 26, 3 Remain Trapped - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:51 PM

Death Toll From Hotel Collapse in China Rises to 26, 3 Remain Trapped - Reports

The death toll from last week's Xinjia Express hotel collapse in China's eastern Fujian province has risen to 26, and three more people remain trapped under the debris, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The death toll from last week's Xinjia Express hotel collapse in China's eastern Fujian province has risen to 26, and three more people remain trapped under the debris, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, 68 people were pulled from under the rubble, of which 26 were found dead. A search-and-rescue operation to find three more people is underway.

The hotel, which housed people who had contact with coronavirus patients, came down in the city of Quanzhou on Saturday. Around 70 people were initially trapped under the debris.

The hotel had isolated citizens from areas of the dire coronavirus epidemic, such as Hubei and Wenzhou in Zhejiang. The hotel guests were neither infected nor even suspected of being infected. They were compulsorily quarantined, as they could have potentially been in close contact with the coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Dead China Hotel Quanzhou Wenzhou Media TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkey urges Russia to address Syria truce violati ..

40 seconds ago

Govt to provide employment to trained youth: DC Sh ..

42 seconds ago

Erdogan says Greek treatment of refugees 'no diffe ..

43 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.71 a barrel T ..

26 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Close Borders With EU ..

45 seconds ago

Decisions on Tokyo Olympics to Be Made in May - So ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.