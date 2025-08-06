Death Toll From Hunger, Malnutrition In Gaza Nears 200 Amid Ongoing Blockade
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2025 | 04:33 PM
Gaza’s Ministry of Health report five more people died over past 24 hours due to severe food shortages, bringing total number of deaths linked to malnutrition and starvation to at least 193 — including 96 children — since onset of crisis
GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) The death toll from hunger and malnutrition in Gaza climbed to nearly 200, the health officials said on Wednesday.
The humanitarian crisis worsened under Israel’s continued blockade of Gaza.
Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that five more people died over the past 24 hours due to severe food shortages, bringing the total number of deaths linked to malnutrition and starvation to at least 193 — including 96 children — since the onset of the crisis.
The humanitarian aid operations by international agencies remain suspended after being barred by Israel, with food distribution currently restricted to Israeli and U.
S.-controlled channels only.
Disturbing videos circulating on social media have also shown incidents of Israeli forces and American contractors opening fire on Palestinians waiting in line for food supplies.
eanwhile, Israeli military operations in Gaza continue unabated. At least 18 more Palestinians were killed in fresh strikes since this morning, further heightening fears over the deteriorating situation in the besieged territory.
