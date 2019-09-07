UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Hurricane Dorian In The Bahamas Up To 43 People - Prime Minister's Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Death Toll From Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas Up to 43 People - Prime Minister's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The number of people who were confirmed dead in the wake of devastating Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has grown to 43 people and this figure is expected to surge, the office of Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

On Thursday, Minnis said that 30 people had been killed by the storm.

"Forty-three is the official count, many missing and this number is expected to grow significantly," Erica Wells Cox, a spokeswoman for prime minister, said, as quoted by NBC news, late on Friday.

The outlet added that while the search and rescue operation in the affected areas was underway, around 70,000 people on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama were in need of assistance.

The hurricane reached the Bahamas over the last weekend and had been devastating the north of the island nation for two days.

According to the International Red Cross, the storm could have inflicted damage or destroyed some 13,000 homes, which is around 45 percent of all properties on the Abacos and Grand Bahama.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Prime Minister Bahamas All

Recent Stories

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

8 hours ago

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

8 hours ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

9 hours ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

9 hours ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.