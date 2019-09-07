(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The number of people who were confirmed dead in the wake of devastating Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has grown to 43 people and this figure is expected to surge, the office of Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

On Thursday, Minnis said that 30 people had been killed by the storm.

"Forty-three is the official count, many missing and this number is expected to grow significantly," Erica Wells Cox, a spokeswoman for prime minister, said, as quoted by NBC news, late on Friday.

The outlet added that while the search and rescue operation in the affected areas was underway, around 70,000 people on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama were in need of assistance.

The hurricane reached the Bahamas over the last weekend and had been devastating the north of the island nation for two days.

According to the International Red Cross, the storm could have inflicted damage or destroyed some 13,000 homes, which is around 45 percent of all properties on the Abacos and Grand Bahama.