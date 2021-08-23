UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Hurricane Grace In Mexico Rises To 11 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:41 PM

Death Toll From Hurricane Grace in Mexico Rises to 11 - Reports

The death toll from hurricane Grace in Mexico has reached 11 people, as the it made lethal landfall in the south-eastern region of the country. local newspaper Razon reported citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The death toll from hurricane Grace in Mexico has reached 11 people, as the it made lethal landfall in the south-eastern region of the country. local newspaper Razon reported citing local authorities.

The hurricane reportedly surged to a Category Three storm while making landfall on Saturday.

Three of the victims were in the state of Puebla and eight, six of whom where children and teens, in the city of Heroica Veracruz.

Emergency services, thousands of servicemen and� the authorities of affected states are carrying out restoration works and clearing debris on roads.

Related Topics

Storm Veracruz Puebla Mexico From

Recent Stories

Singapore Offers Washington Help With Evacuations ..

Singapore Offers Washington Help With Evacuations From Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 In Pictures: Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar’ ..

In Pictures: Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar’s Nikah ceremony

20 minutes ago
 Moscow, Tehran Want to Boost Energy Cooperation - ..

Moscow, Tehran Want to Boost Energy Cooperation - Russian Ambassador

1 minute ago
 US Changes Kabul Airport Admission Policy From Mon ..

US Changes Kabul Airport Admission Policy From Monday - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russia Awaiting Iran's Offers on New Cooperation A ..

Russia Awaiting Iran's Offers on New Cooperation Agreement - Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Kuwait, US discuss issues of common interest

Kuwait, US discuss issues of common interest

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.