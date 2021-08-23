Death Toll From Hurricane Grace in Mexico Rises to 11 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The death toll from hurricane Grace in Mexico has reached 11 people, as the it made lethal landfall in the south-eastern region of the country. local newspaper Razon reported citing local authorities.

The hurricane reportedly surged to a Category Three storm while making landfall on Saturday.

Three of the victims were in the state of Puebla and eight, six of whom where children and teens, in the city of Heroica Veracruz.

Emergency services, thousands of servicemen and� the authorities of affected states are carrying out restoration works and clearing debris on roads.