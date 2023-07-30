Open Menu

Death Toll From Hurricane In Russian Republic Of Mari El Rises To 8 - Emergency Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Death Toll From Hurricane in Russian Republic of Mari El Rises to 8 - Emergency Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The death toll from the massive hurricane in the Russian republic of Mari El has gone up to 8, while 29 people have been injured, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the local civil defense authorities said that seven people, including three children, had died and 15 others had been injured after a storm had knocked down a large number of trees near Lake Yalchik, the largest lake in Mari El and a popular vacation spot.

"Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to eight, 29 have been injured.

Sixteen people have been hospitalized in medical institutions," the ministry said.

All necessary assistance is currently being provided to those injured and work is underway to clear driveways from trees, the ministry told Sputnik, adding that the authorities had issued warnings concerning bad weather in advance.

In total, in Russia's Volga Federal District, where Mari El is located, 10 people have died and 76 others have been injured as a result of bad weather, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Storm Russia Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

26 minutes ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

56 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

2 hours ago
Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World