Death Toll From India Plane Hard Landing Rises to 20 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died in the hard landing of an Air India Express Boeing 737 plane in the Indian city of Kozhikode, has increased to 20, Indian media reported.

According to earlier reports, 16 persons were killed in the incident.

More than 140 people were injured in the hard landing, with 15 of them having sustained serious injuries, The Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

The Air India Express jetliner with 191 people on board skidded off the runway and split into two parts after landing at the Kozhikode airport on late Friday. Images from the crash site show that the cockpit and the front of the aircraft are completely destroyed, with wreckage scattered on the runway and beyond.