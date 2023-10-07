Death toll from Indian state floods rises as search for 141 missing people underway

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The number of missing persons after flash floods swept through India's northeastern Sikkim state has increased to 141, with the death toll further rising, the state authorities said on Saturday.

According to a fresh update released by the State Disaster Management authorities as of Oct. 7, local 10 a.m., 141 people are reported missing and the death toll is at 27.

The search and rescue operation entered into a fourth day.

Over 25,000 people have been affected, and 1,200 houses have been damaged, the authorities said, adding that nearly 6,900 people are living in camps opened by the government.

In neighboring West Bengal state, authorities in the Jalpaiguri district told Anadolu on Saturday that they have so far recovered 27 bodies swept away in the flash floods.

The authorities have now circulated pictures of the deceased to ascertain their identification.

The missing people also include personnel of the Indian army, and efforts are on to trace them, according to a statement by the Indian army.

On Wednesday, after the incident happened, the Indian army had 23 soldiers missing. The same day, one soldier was rescued.

India's National Disaster Management Authority said Wednesday that the swelling floodwaters had damaged infrastructure projects, including the Chungthang Dam, in the upper reaches of the river valley.

"While scientists are investigating the exact cause of the flash flood, the Primary reason for the sudden surge appears to be a likely combination of excess rainfall and a GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood) event at South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim," it said.

In a late-night statement, the Indian Power Ministry said the flood water overtopped the Dam of Teesta V Power Station (510 MW) located in Sikkim.

“All connecting roads to the project sites as well as parts of the residential colony have been severely damaged. Presently, the power station is under shutdown and not generating electricity,” it said.