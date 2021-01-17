UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Indonesia Earthquake Reaches 78 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:40 PM

Death Toll From Indonesia Earthquake Reaches 78 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday has gone up to 78, Detik news portal reported on Sunday.

Earlier it was reported about 56 victims of the disaster.

West Sulawesi authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region.

According to BNPD chief Doni Monardo, the state of emergency could be lifted within one or two weeks depending on the situation. Over $284,000 have been allocated to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked West Sulawesi in the early hours of Friday. Initially, nearly 15,000 people were forced to leave their homes.

Related Topics

Earthquake Indonesia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE and UAE Winter Sports Federat ..

12 minutes ago

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to inc ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

57 minutes ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 vaccination c ..

57 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers launch app to ident ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala, Siemens Energy sign MoU to accelerate gr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.