Death Toll From Indonesia Earthquake Reaches 78 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday has gone up to 78, Detik news portal reported on Sunday.

Earlier it was reported about 56 victims of the disaster.

West Sulawesi authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region.

According to BNPD chief Doni Monardo, the state of emergency could be lifted within one or two weeks depending on the situation. Over $284,000 have been allocated to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked West Sulawesi in the early hours of Friday. Initially, nearly 15,000 people were forced to leave their homes.