Death Toll From Indonesia Earthquake Surpasses 50 - Disaster Management Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday has gone up to 56 with the number of injured standing at 826, according to the Indonesian National board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

Most of the deaths occurred in Mamuju Regency in Indonesia's West Sulawesi Province. In Majene Regency, at least nine people have died, according to BNPB.

On Saturday, Indonesian media reported citing BNPB data that the death toll was at 46, while the number of injured was at 637.

West Sulawesi authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region. According to BNPD chief Doni Monardo, the state of emergency could be lifted within one or two weeks depending on the situation.

Over $284,000 have been allocated to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked West Sulawesi in the early hours of Friday. Initially, nearly 15,000 people were forced to leave their homes.

