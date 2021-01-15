UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Indonesia's Earthquake Grows To 26 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:20 AM

Death Toll From Indonesia's Earthquake Grows to 26 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The death toll from the earthquake that rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island reached 26, Agence France-Presse news agency reported on Friday, citing a disaster agency.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that rescuers kept searching for people trapped under the rubble of buildings that collapsed in the magnitude 6.2 earthquake. The death toll previously stood at seven, with the number of those injured assessed at 600.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Indonesia From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 15, 2021 in Pakistan

8 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

9 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

9 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.