(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The death toll from the earthquake that rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island reached 26, Agence France-Presse news agency reported on Friday, citing a disaster agency.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that rescuers kept searching for people trapped under the rubble of buildings that collapsed in the magnitude 6.2 earthquake. The death toll previously stood at seven, with the number of those injured assessed at 600.