Death Toll From Indonesia's Earthquake Rises To 42 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday increased to 42, the Channel news Asia (CNA) reported, citing the Indonesian National board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

Earlier in the day, media reported that 35 people died and over 630 more were injured following the 6.

2 magnitude earthquake that rocked the country in the early hours on Friday.

According to CNA, most victims, 34 people, died in Mamuju, a city in the West Sulawesi province with over 110,000 residents.

A BNPB representative told CNA that the rescue agency can not yet say how many people are missing following the disaster and revealed that "there are still people trapped beneath the rubble."

According to the rescue agency, at least 60 homes were damaged due to the earthquake.

