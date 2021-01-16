UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Indonesia's Earthquake Rises To 46 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Death Toll From Indonesia's Earthquake Rises to 46 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday increased to 46, media reported on Saturday, citing the Indonesian National board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

Earlier it was reported about 42 fatalities and 637 those injured.

According to the Temp news outlet, the authorities of West Sulawesi declared a state of emergency in the region.

BNPD chief Doni Monardo said that it could be lifted within one or two weeks depending on the situation.

The media outlet noted that West Sulawesi province and Mamuju and Majene regencies will receive over $284,000 to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked West Sulawesi in the early hours of Friday. Initially, almost 15,000 people were forced to leave their homes due to the disaster.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Majene Indonesia Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

5 minutes ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

6 minutes ago

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by ..

31 minutes ago

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Naw ..

40 minutes ago

Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Mod ..

56 minutes ago

131,939 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been adminis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.