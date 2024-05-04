Death Toll From Indonesia's Flooding, Landslides Rises To 15
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) At least 15 people were killed after flooding and landslides struck Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, an official from the country's disaster agency said on Saturday.
The natural disasters, which were triggered by heavy downpours, had occurred since Friday in Luwu regency, Spokesman of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency Abdul Muhari said.
Consequently, more than 1,800 houses and mosques had been submerged by the waters by up to three meters, and a total of 103 houses were destroyed, the spokesman said.
In addition, 42 other houses were swept away by the current, the spokesman said.
Moreover, 115 people were forced to flee home and take shelter in their relatives' houses or mosques located on safer grounds, he said in a statement.
The evacuation of disaster-affected people continued on Saturday, he said.
Recent Stories
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
More Stories From World
-
Foreign enterprises have more confidence in Chinese market: survey15 minutes ago
-
Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" tops Chinese box office35 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms35 minutes ago
-
China's basic old-age insurance covers 1.07 bln people45 minutes ago
-
Reds beat Crusaders to break 25-year Christchurch drought2 hours ago
-
Heatwave hammers Thailand's stinky but lucrative durian farms2 hours ago
-
Flood-hit Kenya and Tanzania on alert as cyclone nears2 hours ago
-
Three bodies found after surfers go missing in Mexico: FBI2 hours ago
-
Three bodies found after surfers go missing in Mexico2 hours ago
-
Former aide tells Trump trial of 2016 campaign 'crisis'3 hours ago
-
Rafah assault 'could lead to a bloodbath': WHO chief3 hours ago
-
Magic withstand Mitchell's big night to stay alive against Cavaliers3 hours ago