UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Iran Tower Block Collapse Rises To 19

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 12:22 AM

Death toll from Iran tower block collapse rises to 19

The death toll from the collapse of a tower block in southwestern Iran rose to 19, state media reported on Thursday, making it the country's deadliest such disaster in years

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The death toll from the collapse of a tower block in southwestern Iran rose to 19, state media reported on Thursday, making it the country's deadliest such disaster in years.

A large section of the 10-storey Metropol building that was under construction in the city of Abadan, Khuzestan province, crashed to the ground on Monday, with initially dozens feared trapped.

"The exact number of people trapped under the rubble is not known, but so far, the bodies of 19 people have been recovered," state news agency IRNA quoted city governor Ehsan Abbaspour as saying.

He added that "37 people were rescued from the rubble and taken to city hospitals for treatment", with most of them now discharged.

The search and rescue operation will continue "until the last body is recovered", said Abbaspour.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who was in Abadan, earlier told the state broadcaster the search was moving slowly and carefully because of the risk of the adjacent buildings collapsing.

Dozens of residents had gathered on Abadan's streets on Wednesday night, calling for those implicated in the tragedy to be held responsible, according to footage aired on state TV.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered condolences to the people of Abadan for the "unfortunate incident", in a letter posted on his website on Thursday.

He called for the perpetrators to be prosecuted and punished, and said preventing a repeat of such incidents was "the responsibility of all of us, the officials of the country".

The provincial judiciary said at least 10 people were arrested, including the mayor and two former mayors, accused of being "responsible" for the collapse, state tv reported online.

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the disaster in Abadan, a city of 230,000 people, 660 kilometres (410 miles) southwest of Tehran.

In a previous major disaster in Iran, 22 people, including 16 firefighters, died in a blaze that engulfed the capital's 15-storey Plasco shopping centre in January 2017.

Related Topics

Governor Iran Died Abadan Tehran January 2017 Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL pri ..

Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL prices

4 minutes ago
 Russia May Establish Separate Grain Market for Del ..

Russia May Establish Separate Grain Market for Deliveries to Countries in Need - ..

4 minutes ago
 DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing militia violenc ..

DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing militia violence

7 minutes ago
 Three Toronto Schools on Lockdown After Reports of ..

Three Toronto Schools on Lockdown After Reports of Man With Rifle - Statement

7 minutes ago
 Eleven babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

Eleven babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

7 minutes ago
 Facing critical human rights challenges, Afghanist ..

Facing critical human rights challenges, Afghanistan at crossroads: UN expert

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.