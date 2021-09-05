UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From IS Attack In Northern Iraq Rises To 12 - Reports

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) The number of police officers killed in the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group, banned in Russia) terrorist attack in Iraq's northern Kirkuk Governorate rose to 12, Shafaq News reported, citing security sources.

During the early hours of Sunday morning the news agency reported of seven deaths.

IS militants attacked the 19th Brigade, 2nd Regiment of the Federal Police in the village of Tal al-Steih. The attack also left three officers injured.

On August 29, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Iraqi President Barham Salih that the operation against IS is not over, but is entering a new phase.

There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq assisting local forces to counter the terrorist group.

In July, US President Joe Biden said that by the end of 2021, the US combat mission in Iraq would come to a close and after December 31, 2021 the US will be expected to switch to training and assisting Iraqi forces to counter the IS.

