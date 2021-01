Death toll from Israel Syria strikes climbs to 23: monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Israeli night raids targeting arms depots and military positions in eastern Syria killed at least seven Syrian soldiers and 16 allied fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday.

"The second wave of Israeli raids in Syria this year .... killed 23," the Britain-based war monitor said.

"They include seven Syrian (soldiers), while the remainder are militia fighters allied with Iran."