Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip Rises by 13 to 122 - Health Ministry

GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Gaza Strip's death toll from Israeli airstrikes climbed by 13 on Friday to 122, the enclave's health ministry spokesman said.

"Today, the bodies of 13 Palestinians have been delivered to hospitals in the enclave, bringing the total death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to 122, including 31 children and 20 women.

Another 900 were injured," Ashraf Qidra said in a statement.

The situation on the border between Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip escalated on Monday evening. Since then, around 1,750 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Israel has responded by launching multiple strikes against Hamas.