Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip Rises to 18 - Health Ministry

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The death toll from Israeli air raids on the Gaza Strip has grown to 18 since the beginning of the Israeli-Palestinian exchange of strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The number of killed has risen to 18, including a woman, and 50 others wounded amid the Israeli aggression since Tuesday," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces' spokesman, Avichay Adraee, wrote on Twitter that a military aircraft had carried out an air raid on Islamic Jihad activists in northern Gaza who were preparing to fire rockets at Israel.

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Ata, a top commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, triggering a fierce response.