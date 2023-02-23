UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Israeli Raid In City Of Nablus Rises To 11 - Palestinian Health Ministry

The death toll from a raid of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the West Bank city of Nablus has increased to 11 after an elderly person has died from injuries in a hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The death toll from a raid of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the West Bank city of Nablus has increased to 11 after an elderly person has died from injuries in a hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the IDF said it had launched an operation in Nablus to apprehend Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity. The Israeli forces said they had neutralized three wanted terrorists in the operation. Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported later in that day, citing health authorities, that the death toll from the raid stood at 10, with over 100 people injured.

"A senior Palestinian has died in a hospital from severe injuries that he got as result of the Israeli raid in the city of Nablus in the West Bank," the ministry said in a statement.

�A total of 62 Palestinians, including 13 children, have been killed by the Israeli forces during a series of raids since the beginning of 2023, according to Palestinian media.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

