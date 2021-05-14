Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza in 3 Days Tops 100 - Palestinian Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The number of Palestinians killed in three days as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip exceeded 100, about 580 people were injured, health ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra said on Thursday.

Earlier it was reported about 87 killed and 530 injured.

"The death toll in the Palestinian enclave as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in three days was 103, including 27 children and 11 women. Another 580 people were injured," Qidra said.