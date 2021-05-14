UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes On Gaza In 3 Days Tops 100 - Palestinian Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza in 3 Days Tops 100 - Palestinian Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The number of Palestinians killed in three days as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip exceeded 100, about 580 people were injured, health ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra said on Thursday.

Earlier it was reported about 87 killed and 530 injured.

"The death toll in the Palestinian enclave as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in three days was 103, including 27 children and 11 women. Another 580 people were injured," Qidra said.

Related Topics

Injured Gaza Women

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

5 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

6 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

7 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

7 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

8 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.