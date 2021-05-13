UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes On Gaza Strip Rises To 67 - Enclave's Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The number of people, who were killed by the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, has risen to 67, the enclave's Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The list of the victims includes 17 children, according to the ministry.

The Israeli strikes also left 388 Palestinians injured, including 115 children and 50 women.

Israel and Palestine's Hamas have exchanged hundreds of rocket strikes since cross-border violence erupted on Monday night. It was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.

