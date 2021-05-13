GAZA STRIP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip increased to 83, the enclave's Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the number of those injured rose to 487.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported that 67 people dead and 388 more suffered injuries.

"The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip over the past three days is 83 Palestinians, including 17 children and 7 women. Another 487 people were injured," Ashraf al-Qidra, the ministry's spokesman, said.