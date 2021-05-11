UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Israel's Air Strikes On Gaza Strip Rises To 22 - Enclave's Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Death Toll From Israel's Air Strikes on Gaza Strip Rises to 22 - Enclave's Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The number of Palestinians killed from Israel's air strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased from 20 to 22, with 9 children and a woman being among the victims, a spokesman for the enclave's health ministry, Ashraf al-Qidra, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As a result of Israel's air strikes on the Gaza Strip, 22 Palestinians were killed in the enclave, including 9 children and one woman ... Another 106 people were injured," al-Qidra said.

The largest ever escalation between Israel and Palestine over the recent years broke out earlier this week on the borders of Palestine's enclave.

On Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said that over 200 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, with most of them being intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

In response, Israel struck 130 targets of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group, including 2 tunnels, a Hamas intelligence facility and weapons manufacturing and storage sites.

The Israeli military said that around a third of those rockets launched from Gaza exploded while still in the Palestinian enclave, without reaching Israel's territory. It might have caused destruction and losses among Palestinians.

Along with that, the Al Jazeera news outlet reported on Monday, citing the Palestinian health ministry, that at least 24 Palestinians had been killed in Israel's air raids on Gaza.

