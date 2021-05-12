The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israel's air strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased from 22 to 28, including 10 children, a spokesperson for the enclave's health ministry said on Tuesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israel's air strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased from 22 to 28, including 10 children, a spokesperson for the enclave's health ministry said on Tuesday.

"The number of victims of the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has reached 28, including 10 children, and 152 people were injured," the spokesperson told reporters.

The largest ever escalation between Israel and Palestine over the recent years broke out earlier this week on the borders of the Gaza Strip. Starting from Monday night, air raid sirens have not died down in Ashkelon and other Israeli cities bordering the Palestinian enclave. Starting at 1 p.

m. local time (10:00 GMT) on Tuesday, Palestine's factions began the shelling of Ashdod.

On Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said that over 200 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, with most of them intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. In response, Israel struck 130 targets of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group, including two tunnels and a Hamas intelligence facility, as well as sites manufacturing and storing weapons. At least 15 Hamas militants were killed in the airstrikes, according to the Israeli army.

The press service of Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the IDF announced the mobilization of 5,000 reserve servicemen in the light of the escalation.