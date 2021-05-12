(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of those killed as a result of air strikes conducted by Israel's air force on Palestine's Gaza Strip has increased to 43, the Palestinian Health Ministry's spokesman, Ashraf al-Qidra, said on Wednesday

Previous update reported 35 deaths.

"There are 8 new casualties as a result of Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In two days, 43 Palestinians have died in the enclave, including 13 children and three women," al-Qidra said in a press release seen by Sputnik.

The number of those injured now stands at 296.

The largest escalation in recent years at the Gaza border began on Monday evening. During this time, more than 600 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel. The Iron Dome missile defense system reportedly intercepted 200 of them.