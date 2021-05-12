MOSCOW/RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The number of those killed as a result of airstrikes conducted by Israel's air force on Palestine's Gaza Strip has increased to 56, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The previous update reported 43 deaths.

"Fifty-six people have fallen victims to the strikes, including 14 children and five women; 335 people were injured," the ministry said in a press release shared with Sputnik.

The largest escalation in recent years at the Gaza border began on Monday evening. During this time, more than 1,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel.