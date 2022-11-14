Death Toll From Itaewon Stampede Rises to 158 - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The number of people who died in the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon nightlife district in the South Korean capital has reached 158, the country's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

There are 102 women and 56 men among the dead, the ministry said on Monday. Over 100 of the victims were aged 20-30. There are 26 foreign nationals among the dead, including four Russians, four Chinese citizens, five citizens of Iran, two citizens of the US and two citizens of Japan.

According to South Korea's interior ministry, 196 people were injured in the Itaewon stampede, ten of them remain hospitalized.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has harshly criticized police for the failure to act appropriately in response to the tragedy, saying that the police held full responsibility for not preventing the accident.

The deadly crowd crush occurred on October 29 in the narrow alleyways of the popular nightlife district of Itaewon, as thousands gathered to celebrate the first post COVID-19 restriction-free Halloween festival. An investigation into the exact causes of the tragedy is still underway.