UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Itaewon Stampede Rises To 158 - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Death Toll From Itaewon Stampede Rises to 158 - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The number of people who died in the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon nightlife district in the South Korean capital has reached 158, the country's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

There are 102 women and 56 men among the dead, the ministry said on Monday. Over 100 of the victims were aged 20-30. There are 26 foreign nationals among the dead, including four Russians, four Chinese citizens, five citizens of Iran, two citizens of the US and two citizens of Japan.

According to South Korea's interior ministry, 196 people were injured in the Itaewon stampede, ten of them remain hospitalized.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has harshly criticized police for the failure to act appropriately in response to the tragedy, saying that the police held full responsibility for not preventing the accident.

The deadly crowd crush occurred on October 29 in the narrow alleyways of the popular nightlife district of Itaewon, as thousands gathered to celebrate the first post COVID-19 restriction-free Halloween festival. An investigation into the exact causes of the tragedy is still underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Interior Ministry Iran China Died Japan South Korea North Korea October Women Post

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

19 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

22 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.