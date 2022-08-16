UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From January Riots In Kazakhstan Rises To 238 - Prosecutor General's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) SULTAN, August 16 (Sputnik) -The death toll from the riots that swept across Kazakhstan in January amid rising gas prices has increased to 238, Yeldos Kilymzhanov, Deputy Head of the First Service of the Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday.

"The events, which took place in January, killed 238 people, including both criminals and innocent citizens," Kilymzhanov told a press conference.

The official also said that the full list of victims would be published on the prosecutor general's website, adding that other data on the death circumstances is not subject to disclosure according to the norms of the country's criminal procedure legislation.

In January, a twofold increase in gas prices triggered mass protests in Kazakhstan. Despite the government's attempts to quell discontent and promises to bring prices down, protests turned violent and descended into deadly clashes with police in several regions, injuring over 4,500 people.

