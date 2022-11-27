UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Death Toll From Jerusalem Blasts Rises to 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) A person injured in the Jerusalem explosions on Wednesday died of his wounds in the hospital where he was treated, bringing the death toll to two, Israeli media reported on Saturday, citing the hospital's statement.

On Wednesday, twin blasts hit a bus stop in central Jerusalem and a bus approaching it. According to reports, the explosions injured more than 20 people.

The victim, Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada, emigrated from Ethiopia 21 years ago, the Jerusalem Post newspaper said. He was in his fifties and had a wife and six children.

"The trauma and intensive care teams at Shaare Zedek (medical center) fought for his life, but unfortunately, his injuries were critical," the hospital said in a statement, as quoted by the newspaper.

Israel's incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, noting that the doctors "fought valiantly" for his life.

