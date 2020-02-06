Death Toll From Jet Hard Landing in Turkey Reaches 3, Number of Injured Up to 179 -Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The number of people, who have died as a result of the hard landing, conducted by a plane of the Turkish Pegasus airline in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, has reached three, while 179 others have been injured in the incident, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the aircraft, en route from Izmir to Istanbul with 183 people on board, overran the runway during landing in poor weather, caught fire and broke into three parts. According to previous data, the incident left one person dead and 157 others injured.

The fresh data were provided by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the Anadolu news agency reported.