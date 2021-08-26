Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

The death toll from two blasts Thursday in crowds outside Kabul's airport could be as high as 20, a spokesman for the Taliban told AFP

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The death toll from two blasts Thursday in crowds outside Kabul's airport could be as high as 20, a spokesman for the Taliban told AFP.

"Our initial information shows between 13 and 20 killed and 52 wounded," chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.