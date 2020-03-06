UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises To 32 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:17 PM

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

The death toll from an attack on a commemorative event in Kabul on Friday has risen to 32, Afghan media cited the Interior Ministry as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The death toll from an attack on a commemorative event in Kabul on Friday has risen to 32, Afghan media cited the Interior Ministry as saying.

The ministry also said that 81 people were wounded in the attack, according to the Tolo news channel, up from 61.

The ceremony marked the 25th anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, a Shiite leader and an ethnic Hazara. It was attended by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who escaped unscathed.

The Interior Ministry said two militants had opened fire on the event and were killed. The Taliban said they had nothing to do with the attack, which was later claimed by the Islamic State terror network (banned in Russia), according to the SITE intelligence group.

