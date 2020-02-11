Death Toll From Kabul Explosion Reaches Six - Interior Ministry Spokesman

The death toll from the explosion near a military university building in the Afghan capital of Kabul has reached six, while the number of those injured has climbed to 12, the Afghan Interior Ministry's spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The death toll from the explosion near a military university building in the Afghan capital of Kabul has reached six, while the number of those injured has climbed to 12, the Afghan Interior Ministry's spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The car bomb blast took place earlier in the day outside the Marshal Fahim National Defense University.

According to previous reports, it left five people killed and another 11 injured.

"Around 7.00 am [2:30 GMT], a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the Qamber Avenue area of the Fifth District of Kabul, and two civilians and four soldiers [were] martyred, and 12 other [people were] wounded, including five civilians," Rahimi told Sputnik.

He added that these were only preliminary figures, and more details would follow.