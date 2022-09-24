Death Toll From Kabul Mosque Explosion Rises to 7, Another 41 Injured - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The death toll from an explosion near the mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to seven, while 41 people were injured, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Friday.

The explosion occurred on Friday when worshipers were leaving the building.

"Seven dead and 41 people, including children, injured," Zadran said on Twitter.

Zadran added that the explosion occurred when a bomb-laden car was detonated.

No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.