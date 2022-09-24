UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Kabul Mosque Explosion Rises To 7, Another 41 Injured - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Death Toll From Kabul Mosque Explosion Rises to 7, Another 41 Injured - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The death toll from an explosion near the mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to seven, while 41 people were injured, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Friday.

The explosion occurred on Friday when worshipers were leaving the building.

"Seven dead and 41 people, including children, injured," Zadran said on Twitter.

Zadran added that the explosion occurred when a bomb-laden car was detonated.

No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Police Twitter Car Mosque From

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

1 hour ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

1 hour ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

1 hour ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

1 hour ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.