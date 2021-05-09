UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Kabul School Blasts Rises To 63 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Death Toll From Kabul School Blasts Rises to 63 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The death toll from Saturday's blasts near a girls' school in the Afghan capital of Kabul has reached 63, with more than 150 others wounded, media reported.

A car bomb went off outside the Sayed-ul-Shuhada school in a Shiite-majority neighborhood in western Kabul, the Tolo news agency said.

It was followed by two more blasts.

The majority of victims are young girls.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has declared Tuesday a national day of mourning. He blamed the blasts on the Taliban, but a spokesman for the militants denied they were involved and accused the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) of attacking the school.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Car Young Ashraf Ghani Media From

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

5 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

7 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

7 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

7 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.