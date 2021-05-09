Death Toll From Kabul School Blasts Rises to 63 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The death toll from Saturday's blasts near a girls' school in the Afghan capital of Kabul has reached 63, with more than 150 others wounded, media reported.

A car bomb went off outside the Sayed-ul-Shuhada school in a Shiite-majority neighborhood in western Kabul, the Tolo news agency said.

It was followed by two more blasts.

The majority of victims are young girls.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has declared Tuesday a national day of mourning. He blamed the blasts on the Taliban, but a spokesman for the militants denied they were involved and accused the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) of attacking the school.