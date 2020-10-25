UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Kabul Suicide Attack Rises To 30, Number Of Injured Up To 70 - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:00 AM

Death Toll From Kabul Suicide Attack Rises to 30, Number of Injured Up to 70 - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The death toll from the suicide bomb attack near an education center in the Afghan capital has gone up to 30, while at least 70 others were injured, a security source told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, a source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik that the death toll from the blast stood at 18, with another 50 people having been injured. According to the source, 37 of the wounded have been taken to Jinnah Hospital in Kabul.

On Saturday, a suicide attacker detonated a bomb near an education center in the Pul-e-Khoshk area of Kabul's western Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.

The Interior Ministry put the death toll from the attack at 13 on Saturday, saying that another 30 people were injured.

According to Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security, the attacker was attempting to enter the education center.

The Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) has taken responsibility for the Saturday attack in Kabul.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Education Russia Suicide From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches AED500 million econom ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves stimulus package of A ..

5 hours ago

Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched dron ..

7 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

8 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

8 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.