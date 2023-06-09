Death Toll From Kakhovka Dam Breach Rises to 6 - Emergency Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The death toll from the Kakhovka dam breach in Russia rose to six after a body of a woman was found since the day prior, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"The body of a woman born in 1939 was found," the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Kakhovka Raion head Vladimir Leontiev updated the death toll from the dam breach to five, specifying that all of them had been cattlemen.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.