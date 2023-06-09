UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Kakhovka Dam Breach Rises To 6 - Emergency Service

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Death Toll From Kakhovka Dam Breach Rises to 6 - Emergency Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The death toll from the Kakhovka dam breach in Russia rose to six after a body of a woman was found since the day prior, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"The body of a woman born in 1939 was found," the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Kakhovka Raion head Vladimir Leontiev updated the death toll from the dam breach to five, specifying that all of them had been cattlemen.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia Dam Vladimir Putin Kiev Women All From

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

43 seconds ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

3 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

31 minutes ago
 No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

42 minutes ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

52 minutes ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.