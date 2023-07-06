Death Toll From Kakhovka Dam Breach Rises to 53 - Russian Emergency Service

Five more bodies were found over the past two days in the flood zone in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region after the Kakhovka dam breach, a local emergency service representative told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Five more bodies were found over the past two days in the flood zone in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region after the Kakhovka dam breach, a local emergency service representative told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The bodies of five more people were found in the flood zone in the past two days," the representative said, adding that the total number of flood fatalities recorded by the Russian authorities has increased to 53.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction.