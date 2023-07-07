Open Menu

Death Toll From Kakhovka Dam Breach Rises To 55 - Russian Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Death Toll From Kakhovka Dam Breach Rises to 55 - Russian Emergency Services

The death toll from the flooding in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the breach of the Kakhovka dam has reached 55 people, a spokesperson for the Russian emergency services told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The death toll from the flooding in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the breach of the Kakhovka dam has reached 55 people, a spokesperson for the Russian emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"Two more bodies were found over the past 24 hours.

In total, 55 people have died," the spokesperson said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia Died Dam Bank Kherson Kiev June From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Ra ..

Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Rauf’s reception tonight

11 minutes ago
 Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

22 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

22 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

22 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

19 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

19 minutes ago
Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

19 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

19 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

23 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

23 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World