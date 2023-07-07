Death Toll From Kakhovka Dam Breach Rises to 55 - Russian Emergency Services

The death toll from the flooding in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the breach of the Kakhovka dam has reached 55 people, a spokesperson for the Russian emergency services told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The death toll from the flooding in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the breach of the Kakhovka dam has reached 55 people, a spokesperson for the Russian emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"Two more bodies were found over the past 24 hours.

In total, 55 people have died," the spokesperson said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction.