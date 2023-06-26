Death Toll From Kakhovka Dam Collapse Rises to 48 - Russian Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The death toll from the flooding in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has reached 48 people, a spokesperson for the Russian emergency services told Sputnik.

"According to updated information, as of Monday morning, the death toll from the breach of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station increased to 48 people," the spokesperson said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.