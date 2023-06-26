Open Menu

Death Toll From Kakhovka Dam Collapse Rises To 48 - Russian Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Death Toll From Kakhovka Dam Collapse Rises to 48 - Russian Emergency Services

The death toll from the flooding in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has reached 48 people, a spokesperson for the Russian emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The death toll from the flooding in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has reached 48 people, a spokesperson for the Russian emergency services told Sputnik.

"According to updated information, as of Monday morning, the death toll from the breach of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station increased to 48 people," the spokesperson said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia Dam Bank Kherson Kiev June From

Recent Stories

Details of the National Sports Strategy 2031 unvei ..

Details of the National Sports Strategy 2031 unveiled

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisas against US Dollar in interba ..

Rupee gains 03 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi ..

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu ..

46 minutes ago
 Daraz Pakistan to donate 200 laptops to govt schoo ..

Daraz Pakistan to donate 200 laptops to govt schools

19 minutes ago
 Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining EU ..

Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining EU Until Rights of Minority Rest ..

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9- ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9-year high in Q1 2023

1 hour ago
Erdogan to Visit UAE in July to Sign Investment Ag ..

Erdogan to Visit UAE in July to Sign Investment Agreements - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, ..

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

2 hours ago
 NUIST University of China to offer scholarships fo ..

NUIST University of China to offer scholarships for Pakistani students in climat ..

16 minutes ago
 Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

2 hours ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World