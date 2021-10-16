Death Toll From Kandahar Mosque Bombing Rises to 63 People - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The number of people, who were killed by the deadly bombing at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar, has risen to 63, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik on Saturday.

The number of injured people stands at 83, according to the source.

Three suicide attackers staged the deadly bombing in Kandahar on Friday, while the fourth terrorist opened fire at the prayers. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.