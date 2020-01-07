UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Kerman Stampede Tops 50 Amid Mourning For Soleimani - Forensics Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

Death Toll From Kerman Stampede Tops 50 Amid Mourning for Soleimani - Forensics Office

A stampede at the funeral for slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman has claimed more than 50 lives on Tuesday, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) A stampede at the funeral for slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman has claimed more than 50 lives on Tuesday, media said.

"The number of those killed in this accident has topped 50.

Most of them are men," the chief of the regional forensics office was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

The number of those injured has not been revised. The head of Iran's medical emergency services said earlier in the day that 40 people died and 213 were hurt in the stampede that happened as thousands packed the streets ahead of the Quds force commander's burial.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Iran Died Isna Kerman Media Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Senate's body increases penalty for money launderi ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Literary Cafe in Al Heera

50 minutes ago

Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iran general: sta ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry business d ..

2 minutes ago

Various competitions held on second day of Inter B ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan urges media to highlight Kashmi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.