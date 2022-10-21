(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The death toll from Ukraine's missile attack on a civilian crossing of the Dnieper river in the Kherson region has risen to four, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration, said on Friday.

The region's emergency services said late on Thursday that Ukraine launched 12 missiles at a civilian ferry in Kherson. Regional government head Sergey Eliseev said earlier in Friday that the attack left two people dead and ten others injured.

"I know about foyr dead," Stremousov told the Solovyov Live show.