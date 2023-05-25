Death Toll From Knife, Hunting Rifle Attack in Japan Reaches 3 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The death toll from Thursday's accident in the Japanese prefecture of Nagano involving a man with a knife and a hunting rifle reached three after a woman and two policemen died from their injuries, Japanese media reported.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged about four injured after the prefecture police received emergency call about shots heard in the city of Nakano at around 4:25 p.m.

local time (07:25 GMT) and rushed to the scene. The male suspect, who was wearing camouflage, a hat, sunglasses and a mask and had with him a hunting rifle and a knife, opened fire and later barricaded himself in a nearby building after fleeing the scene, the prefecture police reportedly said.

The condition of the fourth injured, a man, is currently unknown as he is too close to the building where the alleged attacker is hiding, the Kyodo news agency reported.