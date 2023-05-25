UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Knife, Hunting Rifle Attack In Japan Reaches 3 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Death Toll From Knife, Hunting Rifle Attack in Japan Reaches 3 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The death toll from Thursday's accident in the Japanese prefecture of Nagano involving a man with a knife and a hunting rifle reached three after a woman and two policemen died from their injuries, Japanese media reported.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged about four injured after the prefecture police received emergency call about shots heard in the city of Nakano at around 4:25 p.m.

local time (07:25 GMT) and rushed to the scene. The male suspect, who was wearing camouflage, a hat, sunglasses and a mask and had with him a hunting rifle and a knife, opened fire and later barricaded himself in a nearby building after fleeing the scene, the prefecture police reportedly said.

The condition of the fourth injured, a man, is currently unknown as he is too close to the building where the alleged attacker is hiding, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Died Man Nagano Male Women Media From P

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 billion

12 minutes ago
 Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C's ..

Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C'ships

10 minutes ago
 ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gam ..

ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gaming and sport opportunities

26 minutes ago
 MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; ..

MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; with nation-wide awareness cam ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce ..

Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce year-round partnership

26 minutes ago
 &#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Se ..

&#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Services, Card Scheme Regulation ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.