MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The number of people killed in India's largest city of Mumbai due to a landslide has reached 25, media reported on Sunday.

The landslide was triggered by heavy monsoon rains that has been ravaging the Indian financial center since Saturday, Hindustan Times reported, adding that the local transport services were occasionally affected.

A total of 11 incidents of houses or walls collapsing in different Mumbai suburbs have reportedly taken place since early Sunday.