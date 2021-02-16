UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Landslide In Indonesia's East Java Rises To 9, 10 Missing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Death toll from Landslide in Indonesia's East Java rises to 9, 10 missing

At least nine people have been reportedly killed after a landslide that hit an Indonesian village on Java island on Sunday evening, the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :At least nine people have been reportedly killed after a landslide that hit an Indonesian village on Java island on Sunday evening, the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday.

Until Monday evening, the rescue team in the location had recovered nine bodies from the landslide debris in Ngetos village in Nganjuk district, East Java province, the National Disaster Management Agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said in a statement.

He said rescuers are still searching for another 10 people.

At least 16 people who were injured by the disaster had received treatments from nearby clinics, Jati added.

The calamity, he went on to say, has impacted as many as 54 families and damaged eight houses. More than 150 people were forced to evacuate.

The landslide that occurred on Sunday evening was triggered by moderate to high-intensity rainfalls, Jati said, adding that low-intensity rainfalls are still occurring in the location.

Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.

Related Topics

Injured Indonesia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

12 minutes ago

Preparations for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon pick up ..

27 minutes ago

Delivery of First COVID-19 Vaccines to Honduras Po ..

3 minutes ago

Jailed US Citizen Whelan May Be Exchanged for Russ ..

3 minutes ago

Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood updates PM on ..

3 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,925,710 with 9, ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.