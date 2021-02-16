(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :At least nine people have been reportedly killed after a landslide that hit an Indonesian village on Java island on Sunday evening, the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday.

Until Monday evening, the rescue team in the location had recovered nine bodies from the landslide debris in Ngetos village in Nganjuk district, East Java province, the National Disaster Management Agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said in a statement.

He said rescuers are still searching for another 10 people.

At least 16 people who were injured by the disaster had received treatments from nearby clinics, Jati added.

The calamity, he went on to say, has impacted as many as 54 families and damaged eight houses. More than 150 people were forced to evacuate.

The landslide that occurred on Sunday evening was triggered by moderate to high-intensity rainfalls, Jati said, adding that low-intensity rainfalls are still occurring in the location.

Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.